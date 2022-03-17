3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $4,075

Luxury Weston Place corner condo unit 300 available for rent on 4/1/22 with other 1-3 bedrom rental options starting at $2,030/mo. This is a massive condo featuring open kitchen & great room (living/dining) w/walls of glass & 2 balconies w/gas grill hook up. Master suite has dbl vanity & huge walk in closet. 2 add'l bdrms (1 has wshr/dryer in the clst). 1 garage parking stall, high speed internet service & basic HDTV pkg & all other utilities-except electric-included in rent. Building amenities include patio, roof top terrace, 1st & 12 floor lounge & exercise rm. More information on Apartments.com