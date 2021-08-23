 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

SRM $399,900 - $414,900. Value Range Pricing! Such a wonderful home walking or biking distance to the hospitals, UW Campus, shopping, and restaurants! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Many updates. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home! You'll love the remodeled kitchen with maple cabinets, backsplash, & granite counters/breakfast bar. Relax in the newer all season Sun Room with skylights & heated tile flooring! Convenient main level laundry (LG SS washer/dryer) & full bath. Outstanding wood trim and staircase! Comfortable central A/C. Updated light fixtures. Cozy wood-burning fireplace w/rebuilt stove & brick pedestal. Walk-up attic: insulated and new floor. Sump pump includes backup battery. Easy garage access from basement. New water softener. Enjoy grilling on the deck and more!

