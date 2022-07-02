 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

Showings Begin 6/17 @ 10:00 a.m. Just 1 block away from 160 acre Door Creek Park! Bright & Cheery, meticulously maintained open concept ranch home, like NEW! Beautiful open kitchen with granite countertops, granite island, stainless appliances(Gas range), beautiful & plentiful cabinets, & wood laminate flooring! Kitchen rolls into spacious dining room, & crystal clean living room w/wall of windows. Roomy Primary suite w/tray ceiling, walk in closet, tile floors in bathroom, double vanity, walk in shower. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are clean cut & bright! 2nd BA w/tile floor, tub/shower. Mudrm/laundry in from garage allows for comfortable entry into home, & has a washtub! LL has egress window for future BR, plumbed for 3rd full bath, & TONS of space for expansion. Concrete patio in back!

