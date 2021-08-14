3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,000

Have you been looking for a newer home but like an established neighborhood? If so here is the one. This 4 year old home sits on just over a 1/4 acre lot in the North Shore neighborhood. This 3 bed, 2 and a half bath house located around the corner from Lake Mendota and minutes from shopping and restaurants. The main floor has an open concept with a gorgeous island, large family room w/ gas fireplace and eat in kitchen. Upstairs you'll find 2 nice bedrooms and a stunning owner's suite. Bring your ideas to the expansive unfinished lower level that is just waiting for someone to add their personal touches.