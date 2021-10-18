 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,000

Lovely colonial in prime Findlay Park near west location. Gorgeous original woodwork & hardwood floors throughout deliver charm-filled details to this sweet 2 story. Main level offers spacious living room w/ wood burning stove, remodeled kitchen w/ attached dining area, all season sunroom w/ skylights & heated tile flooring, as well as a large full bathroom + laundry w/LG washer+dryer. Kitchen opens to sunroom & features breakfast bar, granite countertops, & gas stove. Upper level includes 3 beds + full bath. Other highlights include walk up attic space, access to back deck off sunroom, 1 car attached garage w/ basement access, mature lot & great curb appeal. Just steps to hospitals, UW, schools, retail, dining, bike paths & more!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics