Showings begin 3/24 Find your new home in the wonderful Grandview Commons neighborhood! This move in ready home offers a great open concept feel on the first floor to enjoy time with friends and family all in one space. In the basement, a study has been built for extra space for an office or rec room, while still leaving lots of additional space for storage or to finish for even more square footage. This home is perfect for providing a great neighborhood feel while still being close to restaurants, grocery stores and outdoor fun at Olbrich Park and Monona Lake. Come check out this wonderful home and all this beautiful neighborhood has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $390,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Andrew Drake, of Oregon, has a "Wheel of Fortune"-watching routine after dinner every night with his wife and three young children, but never …
David Metzig, 72, and Jan Metzig, 71, were found inside their town of Wolf River around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, and a TV station reported their so…
Mark Johnson said the 2023 NCAA championship was the toughest of the seven he has won as Badgers coach.
"I wasn't trying to kill him, just scare (him) away and I didn't think I was going to hit him," Jakira Anderson told police, court documents state.
TV and radio broadcasts are planned for Sunday's Frozen Four national championship game between the Badgers and Buckeyes.