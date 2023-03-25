Showings begin 3/24 Find your new home in the wonderful Grandview Commons neighborhood! This move in ready home offers a great open concept feel on the first floor to enjoy time with friends and family all in one space. In the basement, a study has been built for extra space for an office or rec room, while still leaving lots of additional space for storage or to finish for even more square footage. This home is perfect for providing a great neighborhood feel while still being close to restaurants, grocery stores and outdoor fun at Olbrich Park and Monona Lake. Come check out this wonderful home and all this beautiful neighborhood has to offer!