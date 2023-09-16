Don't wait on this impeccably maintained shared-wall home designed for both functionality and aesthetics! Main level is flooded with natural light and modern design features. Open living room offers layout flexibility for gathering with friends or family. Stylish kitchen boats stainless steel appliances, Granite counters/island, plus subway tile backsplash. Storage closets throughout allow you to keep your clutter hidden away. Upstairs you'll find all 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The primary room opens up to tray ceilings and has walk in closet (with organizers) and ensuite. The lower level unfinished space that's ready for your ideas--extra bath, workout space, home office, etc! Conveniently located near shopping and restaurants and in Sun Prairie Schools!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $389,900
