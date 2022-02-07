 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $385,000

Gleaming home located in quiet yet convenient location w/ enhanced energy efficiency for year round comfort! Southern exposure provides sun all day. NEW: exterior wall insulation, Scandinavian fireplace, light fixtures, stainless appliances, Amish shed. Combine turn-of-century character, makes this a charming home. Wood floors, thick woodwork, tall along w/sloped ceilings, open staircase, solid doors, etc. Wall between living & dining removed, creates bright & spacious living. Bedroom off dining makes for great den/office or guests. Freshly Painted. Basement all set for storage + room to add more sq ft. Oversized garage upgrade to 240V - perfect for electric car. Deck views decent yard. Near recreational offerings. Steps to lake, parks, schools, coffee shop, paths, pool & a mile to capitol

