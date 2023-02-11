Bright and sunny home with lots of upgrades! White trim and doors, granite counters and custom maple woodwork throughout. The open floor plan and spacious kitchen is perfect for hosting dinner parties and you'll love enjoying your morning coffee on your private back deck. The main floor also offers a spacious and sunny office as well as an ample mudroom and laundry room. Upstairs the primary bedroom gives you a huge walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with dual sinks. Plenty of room in the basement to expand! Perfect for someone looking for the peace of mind of a maintenance-free home with new appliances. All this in a great location with easy access to grocery stores, parks, restaurants and more! The seller hates to move, but a job offer is sending them somewhere else. See it in person!