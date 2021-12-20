3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

From the moment you walk through the door, you'll be memorized by this Beautiful updated 2-story Colonial home on Madison's East side close to schools, shopping, parks, & I-90 for easy commute. This 3 BR, 2.5 Bath home also boasts a gorgeous home office. Updates include: new flooring throughout, updated kitchen with quartz counters, SS appliances, new undermount sink with motion sensor faucet, beautiful dry bar with beverage cooler, massive pantry with all new shelving, updated fireplace surround, remodeled upper bathroom, spacious en-suite with cathedral ceiling, & new walk-in closet. There's also a finished lower level with additional space to stretch out in. Outside you will find a beautiful fenced in yard and a large deck for all your summer entertaining needs with plenty of privacy.