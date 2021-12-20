 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

From the moment you walk through the door, you'll be memorized by this Beautiful updated 2-story Colonial home on Madison's East side close to schools, shopping, parks, & I-90 for easy commute. This 3 BR, 2.5 Bath home also boasts a gorgeous home office. Updates include: new flooring throughout, updated kitchen with quartz counters, SS appliances, new undermount sink with motion sensor faucet, beautiful dry bar with beverage cooler, massive pantry with all new shelving, updated fireplace surround, remodeled upper bathroom, spacious en-suite with cathedral ceiling, & new walk-in closet. There's also a finished lower level with additional space to stretch out in. Outside you will find a beautiful fenced in yard and a large deck for all your summer entertaining needs with plenty of privacy.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Packers coach Matt LaFleur says ‘we always celebrate victories’ after his team survives a close call to clinch NFC North title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics