3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

Showings begin 8/14. Stylish home in the heart of East Madison’s Village at Autumn Lake Neighborhood, close to shopping, dining, and East Towne Mall. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite bath, knowing the other bedrooms are just down the hall. You’ll love the finished lower level with a family room, ideal for hosting a movie or game night. Easy to clean designer finishes throughout; dedicated laundry room; tons of storage space; 2-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and style!