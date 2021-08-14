 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

Showings begin 8/14. Stylish home in the heart of East Madison’s Village at Autumn Lake Neighborhood, close to shopping, dining, and East Towne Mall. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite bath, knowing the other bedrooms are just down the hall. You’ll love the finished lower level with a family room, ideal for hosting a movie or game night. Easy to clean designer finishes throughout; dedicated laundry room; tons of storage space; 2-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and style!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms bring a rainy end to the week in the Northeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics