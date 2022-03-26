No show til 3/26. This gorgeous 3 BR/3.5 BA home is perfectly situated in Eagle Crest for easy commuting during the day & enjoying desirable parks during the evening. As you enter from the lovely porch, have your breath taken away by the fresh white trim, rich laminate floors & easy-flowing floorplan. A sunny living room anchored by gas FP opens to the dining area & kitchen, which boasts an abundance of cabinets, gas stove & pantry. The upstairs houses a full bath & all 3 spacious beds, including the primary suite with WIC. Rainy days call for movie nights in the LL rec room with nearby full bath. Warm spring days call for stretching your legs on the new deck/pergola overlooking huge fenced-in yard with shed, inground sprinklers & updated landscaping. This one is ready to welcome you home!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $374,900
