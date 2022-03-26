 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $374,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $374,900

No show til 3/26. This gorgeous 3 BR/3.5 BA home is perfectly situated in Eagle Crest for easy commuting during the day & enjoying desirable parks during the evening. As you enter from the lovely porch, have your breath taken away by the fresh white trim, rich laminate floors & easy-flowing floorplan. A sunny living room anchored by gas FP opens to the dining area & kitchen, which boasts an abundance of cabinets, gas stove & pantry. The upstairs houses a full bath & all 3 spacious beds, including the primary suite with WIC. Rainy days call for movie nights in the LL rec room with nearby full bath. Warm spring days call for stretching your legs on the new deck/pergola overlooking huge fenced-in yard with shed, inground sprinklers & updated landscaping. This one is ready to welcome you home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics