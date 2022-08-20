3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $370,000

Look no further, this immaculate 3-bedroom, 2+ bathroom home is move in ready for you! Whether you enter from your inviting front entry or through the spacious mudroom attached to your large garage, you will immediately feel at home. This property is full of natural light, great fixtures, & the latest paint colors. The bright main level provides the “open concept” which is accented by your gorgeous kitchen & dining area. New home provides zero maintenance and new appliances! Beautiful primary suite w/private bath, bright bedrooms, and a huge lower level ready for you to make your own. Corner lot with fenced in yard and outdoor patio for chillin’ or grillin’. GREAT location -easy access to grocery stores, restaurants, parks & entertainment. Please view 3D model.