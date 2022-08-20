Look no further, this immaculate 3-bedroom, 2+ bathroom home is move in ready for you! Whether you enter from your inviting front entry or through the spacious mudroom attached to your large garage, you will immediately feel at home. This property is full of natural light, great fixtures, & the latest paint colors. The bright main level provides the “open concept” which is accented by your gorgeous kitchen & dining area. New home provides zero maintenance and new appliances! Beautiful primary suite w/private bath, bright bedrooms, and a huge lower level ready for you to make your own. Corner lot with fenced in yard and outdoor patio for chillin’ or grillin’. GREAT location -easy access to grocery stores, restaurants, parks & entertainment. Please view 3D model.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $370,000
Saying it needs to keep up with peers, Wisconsin wants to demolish the Shell and build an indoor football practice facility as part of another major capital project.
Dane County Sheriff candidate Anthony Hamilton said the office should have used the money for the gun buyback program to track down stolen vehicles and arrest people wanted on warrants.
The citations against Helbachs were later dismissed and Public Health did not try to revoke its license.
The Dane County Sheriff's Department Sunday arrested a man in the city of Verona, and tentatively charged him with his sixth felony OWI, after stopping him for speeding 30 miles over the limit.
An undefeated trip to France was the first opportunity to observe the 2022-23 Wisconsin men's basketball team. From depth to area's of improvement, here are a few things we learned.
A developer is proposing to buy and demolish Northside Christian Assembly church for a $34.6 million, four-story building with 125 low-cost apartments.
Atomic Antiques fills the former MC Sports space and will host many of the vendors from Odana Antiques, which closes next month.
Eldorado Grill, on the Near East Side, one of Food Fight restaurant group's oldest and most prominent restaurants, is set to close Aug. 31.
Dane County Judge rules Michael Gableman no longer in contempt, kicks out-of-state lawyers from case
Remington also ruled that the office had met the conditions necessary to remove Remington's previous contempt order, but ordered the office to pay $24,000 in penalties for the 12 days it took the office to satisfy the purge conditions.
An uncommitted 2023 recruit discusses his UW offer and interest in the program, and the offensive coordinator talks quarterbacks for this recruitng cycle.