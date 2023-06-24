Show 6/22. Here's the one you've been waiting for! This beautiful prairie style home has a lot to offer! An open floor plan for easy entertaining! Large kitchen with an island, ample amount of counter space, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinets/drawers and a dinette area which leads to an outdoor patio space! Large primary bedroom w/bath & closet! Secondary bedrooms are good size! Nice patio for summer days & grilling out! Full basement with bath rough in and waiting your finishing touches! Two car garage w/storage! Freshly painted & bright! Washer & Dryer included! Radon mitigation system! Lovely park across the street! Amazing location tucked away yet so close to everything - 5 minutes to shopping & restaurants, 15 minutes to downtown, 10 minutes to Sun Prairie, Costco, etc.!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $369,900
