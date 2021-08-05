Beautiful energy efficient like-new home in the Sun Prairie school district without the new construction price! Room for everyone: Use the front flex room as an office, play room, guest space, whatever suits your needs. Filled with natural light, the main living space flows nicely into the dining area and kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, creating open concept day-to-day living. Off the kitchen a laundry/mudroom combo lead to the attached 2 car garage. Upstairs you’ll find three good sized bedrooms, the primary featuring an ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. An unfinished lower level offers endless possibilities. With this move in ready home, all you need to do is sit on your front porch and enjoy life at Village at Autumn Lake!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $368,900
