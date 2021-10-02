 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $365,000

Well Cared for Home with New Solar Panels! Very Energy Efficient Smart Capable Green Built Certified Home in popular Grandview Commons. One owner! Beautiful Craftsman/Prairie style 3 bed 2.5 bath home w/more room for you to finish in the Lower Level & already plumbed for future Bath. Home has Open Layout w/Modern Finishes, large Kitchen Island, Upgraded Stainless Appliances, Gas Range and $25k in upgrades (Solar Panels, Fenced yard, Window Blinds, Ceiling Fans) Utility Bills very low! Walkout to Patio & Private Fenced yard. Home has Large Bedrooms, Owner's Ste w/Tray Ceiling, Office on Main Level, Radon System and tons of Storage in basement, Mudroom entry from attached 2 car garage. Must See & Move in Ready! Call for Private Showing!

