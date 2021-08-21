 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $359,900

Beautiful & immaculate 3 BR/2.5 BA 2-story in desirable Meadowlands neighborhood! You’ll love the easy flowing layout flooded w/natural sunlight. Main level office/flex room is ideal for working from home. Hosting gatherings is a breeze in the spacious kitchen w/large island, granite, double ovens & SS appliances. Perfect setup for grilling w/patio right outside the dining area. Upstairs you’ll find all 3 beds including lovely owner’s suite w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet and dual-vanity ensuite w/walk-in shower. Potential to add 4th BR and 3rd full bath in unfinished LL, w/egress and rough-in plumbing already in place. Many upgrades incl. AprilAire, LVT floors, wine rack in kitchen, solid doors, Caseta Smart Lighting, 9’ ceilings on main lvl, etc. Truly move-in ready!

