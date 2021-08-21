Beautiful & immaculate 3 BR/2.5 BA 2-story in desirable Meadowlands neighborhood! You’ll love the easy flowing layout flooded w/natural sunlight. Main level office/flex room is ideal for working from home. Hosting gatherings is a breeze in the spacious kitchen w/large island, granite, double ovens & SS appliances. Perfect setup for grilling w/patio right outside the dining area. Upstairs you’ll find all 3 beds including lovely owner’s suite w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet and dual-vanity ensuite w/walk-in shower. Potential to add 4th BR and 3rd full bath in unfinished LL, w/egress and rough-in plumbing already in place. Many upgrades incl. AprilAire, LVT floors, wine rack in kitchen, solid doors, Caseta Smart Lighting, 9’ ceilings on main lvl, etc. Truly move-in ready!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $359,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"
Dane County again will be under an indoor mask mandate starting Thursday under a new public health order issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
"There are a variety of scenarios that could play out," said company co-founder Otto Dilba. "One of them would be that somebody is interested in the facility because the facility is in pristine condition."
The three drivers got out of their vehicles and were struck and killed by a fourth vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Cardinal Raymond Burke, former La Crosse Diocese leader and vaccine skeptic, hospitalized with COVID-19
Cardinal Raymond Burke, 73, has been critical of vaccine mandates and shared conspiracy theories about microchips in the vaccines, according to reports.
The positive COVID-19 test and hospital care for Republican state Sen. André Jacque came after he testified on Wednesday in a packed Capitol hearing room without wearing a mask.
A 17-year-old Madison high school student was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting Saturday night at a residence near Camp Randall stadium, police said.
"No matter what it was, my brother was always there for us," Jovan Freeny's sister Trinity Davis said. "I really miss my brother."
The U.S. is preparing to send as many as 30,000 refugees to American military installations, possibly including Fort McCoy.
The hotel in Green Lake has reopened after closing in 2019 and has undergone an extensive remodeling that has touched every inch of the property.