3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $359,000

Move-in ready 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in the popular Grandview Commons neighborhood. An open main level that fills with natural light, eat-in kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite counter top, island/breakfast bar and dinette that walks out to oversized back patio backing to green space. Upstairs you’ll find 3 bedrooms, master suite featuring dual vanity, walk in shower and spacious walk-in closet. The unfinished lower level offers great storage or ready for you to finish to your liking! Great location next to multiple parks, walking paths and easy access to the interstate.