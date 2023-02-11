Move-in Ready 3/9/23! This Davis home features a smart, open layout and ticks off all your boxes. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with locally crafted cabinetry, and painted trim and doors throughout. Gourmet kitchen w/ island and stainless appliances, plus a large pantry for added storage. Owner’s Suite has a private bath, walk-in closet, and tray ceiling. 2-car garage. Retreat to your patio for some R&R. To top it off, this home offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team. Make this home yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $354,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weight loss to Chris Line is "very simple, but it's not easy," and part of his success comes from his slow-but-steady running regimen.
Employees will make $20 an hour plus a 5% profit share.
Drs. Jason Sansone and Brian Keyes argue they had a legal right to start a competing practice, which is expected to open in Madison this month.
The backup quarterback who led the Badgers to a bowl win in December has reversed course, and won't return for a sixth season.
"I've never seen anything like that," the pest control company's owner said. "The more acorns I pulled out from the wall, the more there were.…