3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $350,000

Adorable updated 2-story 3 bedroom home catty corner from the park in Door Creek. new LVP flooring on main, updated kitchen includes painted cabinets with contrasting island, new solid surface countertops, backsplash, floating shelves and stainless steel appliances. Updated powder and master bath. Lower level finished with rec room, additional space for workout equipment and ample storage. new shutters, new furnace, new lighting, new blinds and landscape with paver patio. RO System has never been used.

