Find yourself right at home in this charming Bungalow located just a stone’s throw from Lake Monona & downtown Madison! Original hardwood flooring, a main-level bedroom, and a walk-in-wine cellar are just a few highlights of this home. Enjoy a quick bite at the kitchen's breakfast bar or set up for an evening feast in the adjoining dining area. A three-season porch leads to the backyard deck overlooking the spacious fenced-in yard where you can spend time in the hot tub, relax by a fire, or add your own flourishes to the backyard garden. Everything you need like great shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, and parks are just outside your door. Don’t miss this rare gem! Please view 3D virtual model.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Graham Mertz is still the starting quarterback at Wisconsin after two seasons that have left him wanting more. Why the junior-to-be embraced change — and competition — during a busy offseason.
Jim Henderson said he left because of "a lack of support from UW System leadership."
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Run, Tommy, run: Former governor would bring some much-needed experience to race
The former Badgers star and current Arizona Cardinals defensive end shared high praise of an award-winning performer Wednesday on Twitter, leading her to respond Thursday with a bold challenge.
The event is free, but an admission ticket is still required.
The backup point guard joins Ben Carlson and Matthew Mors as the three Badgers players transferring and is the fourth to announce he’ll be leaving the team — Johnny Davis declared for the NBA draft.
The highly contagious bird flu that has resulted in the euthanizing of millions of chickens across the state has now spread to a commercial flock in northern Wisconsin.
Thoughts on the offensive line's struggles, a potential star safety and more included in today's observations from Badgers football practice.
With noncompetitive races and the defeat of conservative challengers, incoming supervisors are poised to accelerate recent reforms to county government.