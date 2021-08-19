Beautiful 3 Bedroom house 1200 sq/ft situated in City of Madison . This Beautiful Manufactured home was built in 1994 HUD certified, located 15 min away from Downtown Madison. Lots of privacy with this great home tucked away off of the main road Moorland Dr. private parking, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, walking closets beautiful kitchen with bar area, deck, etc.. Monthly lot rent currently $658/month Inc water sewer & property tax
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $35,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"
Dane County again will be under an indoor mask mandate starting Thursday under a new public health order issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Cardinal Raymond Burke, former La Crosse Diocese leader and vaccine skeptic, hospitalized with COVID-19
Cardinal Raymond Burke, 73, has been critical of vaccine mandates and shared conspiracy theories about microchips in the vaccines, according to reports.
A 17-year-old Madison high school student was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting Saturday night at a residence near Camp Randall stadium, police said.
The positive COVID-19 test and hospital care for Republican state Sen. André Jacque came after he testified on Wednesday in a packed Capitol hearing room without wearing a mask.
Senior fullback John Chenal got married in June and about 30 members of the Badgers football team made the trip to celebrate.
"No matter what it was, my brother was always there for us," Jovan Freeny's sister Trinity Davis said. "I really miss my brother."
The U.S. is preparing to send as many as 30,000 refugees to American military installations, possibly including Fort McCoy.
The hotel in Green Lake has reopened after closing in 2019 and has undergone an extensive remodeling that has touched every inch of the property.
This former Badgers star missed out on Olympic volleyball gold. Here's how she hopes to change that in Paris
Former Badgers setter Lauren Carlini talks about barely missing out on making the U.S. women's volleyball Olympic team that won the gold medal in Tokyo.