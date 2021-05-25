3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $349900

No showings until Friday 5/21. Well maintained and wonderfully refreshed 3 bed, 2 bath home in west Madison’s “The Crossing” neighborhood. Vaulted main level offers an open floor plan w/ sight lines from the kitchen to the living room w/ updated laminate flooring throughout! Kitchen features freshly painted cabinets w/ new hardware and peninsula island. Three beds upstairs including a primary bed w/ 2 closets and a walk through bath w/ dual vanity. Walkout LL offers a great place to entertain or watch the big game in the rec room with gas fireplace and full bath. Additional LL is a great spot for storage. Beautifully landscaped and fenced backyard as well as a maintenance free deck with additional storage underneath! View More