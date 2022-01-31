3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $349,900

Welcome to an Open Concept Ranch w/fantastic floorplan & 9 ft ceilings. Big foyer leads to expansive living room w/cozy fireplace. Bonus flex rm so you can work or play from home. Chefs will love new Kitchen Aid appliances, lengthy counters, island, pantry, breakfast area w/sliding door out to maintenance free deck. Ideal for grilling & chilling. Private Owner's Suite: walk in closet, full bath w/double sinks. Handy main flr laundry/mudrm. Xtra deep garage has space for workshop & storage galore. NEW: Furnace, Nest Thermostat, Ring Doorbell, Lighting & Fresh Paint! Equity awaits in basement w/exposure. Stubbed for full bath & may add bedrm- would be great for guests. Ideal lot surrounded by mature trees. EZ commute to all of Madison & convenient to shopping, eateries, East Towne & I-90/94