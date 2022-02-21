 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $345,000

You are going to want to call this one home the minute you walk in the front door. Warm inviting colors, beautiful new hardwood floors, circular floor plan, beautifully updated kitchen w/ granite counters, stainless appliances, and a pantry. Finished lower level plus storage space. Enjoy your morning coffee from your deck overlooking the lovely yard.

