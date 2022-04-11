 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $345,000

Showings start Friday 4/8! Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom ranch home on Madison's east side features lots of natural light, beautiful hardwood floors, and a fabulous kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space and open shelving, plus quartz countertops, movable island & stainless steel appliances. 3 seasons room is located at the back of the house off of the kitchen/dining space with easy access and flow into the great fenced in backyard and back patio! Lower level has plenty of additional finished square footage to use as a hobby or recreation room - plus LOTS of storage space! Walking distance to both Acewood Park and Elvehjem Park!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics