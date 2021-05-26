 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $344,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $344,900

Prepare to be amazed when you step foot into this stunning 3-bed, 2-bath home in a fantastic West Madison location near it all! Main flr feat. gorgeous wood flooring throughout, fireplace/feature wall straight out of a magazine, a warm kitchen w/granite tops, farmhouse sink & SS appliances and 3 bedrooms to include the primary w/double closets & ensuite. Main floor laundry & attached 2-car garage (w/updated smart opener). Walkout to a fabulous/private back patio w/pergola or sit on the adorable front porch overlooking upgraded landscaping! Lower lvl features newer carpeting, bar area & plenty of space for entertaining & storage. This home is not part of a condo association, but does have a $300/yr contribution for maintenance/snow removal of back access drive. Per seller: Roof '16, A/C '18 View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IA: CUSTOMER STOPS ATTEMPTED ARMED ROBBERY

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics