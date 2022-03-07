3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $340,000

Showings start Friday 3/4 at 10:00 AM. There is so much to love in this charming colonial on Madison's east side. The kitchen was updated in 2020 with granite counters, painted cabinets, a beautiful backsplash and tile floors. 2022 saw the addition of all new SS appliances for your cooking pleasure! You will also love the bathrooms! The upstairs bathroom was remodeled in 2020 as well, there is a convenient half bath on the main floor but the best is in the basement a completely new and luxurious bathroom with a huge tile shower! When you want to enjoy the outdoors, you will revel in the large, fully fenced yard with a huge wrap around deck, a firepit, a playset and a shed for extra storage.