3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $340,000

Spacious 3 bedroom Townhouse in a lovely quiet location. Hardwood floors throughout first floor. Large entry closet. Built in book shelves, electric fireplace in living room First floor bathroom with shower. Open updated kitchen with newer appliances and gas fireplace adjoins large screen porch. New windows, master suite, full basement, security system. Professional on site management. Home warranty included.

