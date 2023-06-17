Almost brand-new townhome, built in 2021, and well cared for by the owner. Kitchen features an open concept area with a large island, stunning quartz countertops, LVP flooring, stainless-steel appliances, & a decent size pantry. Tons of windows bring in natural light in this east facing home. Mud room has first floor laundry and walks out to a two car garage with a bump out for extra storage space. Primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and bathroom with walk-in shower. Generous closet space throughout the home. Additional space in the basement which could be finished.