3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $339,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $339,900

Upon entry, you'll find gleaming hardwood flooring and lots of natural light. With two separate living rooms, this home gives you plenty of space to entertain! Enjoy beautiful cabinetry and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Downstairs you have a walkout basement with a spacious backyard completely fenced in. Located in the popular Elvehjem neighborhood!

