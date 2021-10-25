Cherokee Condo listed for sale. This three bedroom and three bathroom condo is ready for a new owner. The kitchen has good light and wide open for entertaining. The condo is in a great location and very close to Cherokee Country Club. From the driveway there is a path to the future TPC course. You will not believe the finished square footage in this home. The storage is fabulous! Laundry can be converted to the first floor by eventual buyer. The condo could probably use some paint and maybe some new carpet. On 10-20-21, Cherokee Country Club had a meeting for its members where they announced that the golf course will become a Tournament Players Club (TPC course) with construction beginning in December and the new course opening in July, 2023. Pool is located about 125 yards from the unit.
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $339,000
