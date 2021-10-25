3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $335,000

 Skip to main content
Showings begin 10/22. Welcome Home! 3 bed, 2 full & 2 half bath, 2- story home located just steps away from Door Creek Park on a cul de sac! Features include spacious kitchen with island/breakfast bar, light and bright living room with gas fireplace, and dining room with door out to the beautiful patio and HUGE fenced in yard. Main bedroom has vaulted ceilings and it's own private bathroom. LL features additional living space, beverage bar, and it's own half bath! One of the largest yards in the neighborhood! Close to parks, shopping and restaurants. Easy access to interstate. This is the perfect home!

