3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $335,000

Immaculate 2 story with main level open floor plan. Gorgeous and spacious kitchen with top tier quartz counters and HUGE center island, soft close cabinets, custom backsplash, ceramic farm sink and stainless steel appliances, large pantry, walk out to private concrete patio space, main floor laundry/mud room with washer and dryer included. Upgraded lighting from Madison Lighting. All window treatments are included. Green built and energy efficient. We invite you to tour!

