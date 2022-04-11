Showings begin 4/11. VRP $325,000 - $350,000. Enjoy the peace & quiet of the outdoors along with a little country living just minutes from Madison with this charming 1950's Mid Century ranch nestled on a lovely 1/2 acre lot. Large open eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets, counter space & pantry. Dining room opens to a lovely 3-season porch, deck & yard on one side, & large living room on the other. Expansive, finished lower level features a wood burning stove & room for a bar, rec room & additional bath. Wide driveway, oversized 2-car garage with work space & storage, breezeway & shed has room for all your toys! Town of Dunn taxes, Oregon schools, close to 9 Springs E-Way, Lake Farm Park & boat launch, Capital City Trail & the all new Forest Edge Elementary. UHP-Elite Warranty included
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000
