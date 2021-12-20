3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

Showings begin 12/18. Ideal home in the heart of East Madison’s sought after Grandview Commons Neighborhood, close to gorgeous parks, dining, and Metro Market. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a walk-in closet and full ensuite bath. You’ll love the deck overlooking the fenced-in backyard, perfect for summer BBQs and friendly outdoor gatherings. Finished lower level with a family room and space for a home office; 2-car, attached garage; stainless appliances. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and value!