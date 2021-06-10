 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

Show 6/11. Amazing Green Madison Certified 3 bedroom home! Step into the expansive open concept living room and dining room with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and elegant glass doorknobs throughout! Gorgeous original mosaic tiled bathroom with updated pedestal sink. Kitchen boasts white cabinetry, gas stove, and new dishwasher and microwave.. Huge unfinished basement for storage and hobbies or to eventually finish into another living room, office, or bedroom. Fenced in backyard feels like a private oasis with tons of greenery—you can barely see any neighbors! Entertain your friends on your large deck that leads down onto a fantastic stone patio. Energy efficient certified home with whole house reinsulated. Close to the beltline and short drive to Monroe St! See list of updates! View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Edward talks to CNN about his father's legacy and family rift

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics