3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

Updated home on Madison's west side! Newly fenced large backyard with deck is great to enjoy your outdoor space. Inside offers updated kitchen, flooring, and bathrooms. Lots of natural light throughout. Have piece of mind with a brand new water heater, furnace, and air conditioner. Oversized two car garage with workbench for your hobbies. Seller to review offers Monday January 17th.

