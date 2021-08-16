 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

Welcome home to this sprawling updated ranch located on a private cul-de-sac in the popular Heritage Heights neighborhood! You will love all the care the sellers have taken to make this home move in ready from the beautiful vinyl flooring to the updated kitchen and baths. Don’t miss the AMAZING recently painted back porch that runs the full length of the house just screaming for backyard parties! The bedrooms are enormous, the storage ample and the spacious basement is just waiting for a facelift! Sitting on a ¼ acre and patiently waiting for its new owner, make it yours today. Sq Footage from Floor Plan

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beaches closed to the public as Fred nears the Florida coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics