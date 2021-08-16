Welcome home to this sprawling updated ranch located on a private cul-de-sac in the popular Heritage Heights neighborhood! You will love all the care the sellers have taken to make this home move in ready from the beautiful vinyl flooring to the updated kitchen and baths. Don’t miss the AMAZING recently painted back porch that runs the full length of the house just screaming for backyard parties! The bedrooms are enormous, the storage ample and the spacious basement is just waiting for a facelift! Sitting on a ¼ acre and patiently waiting for its new owner, make it yours today. Sq Footage from Floor Plan
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000
