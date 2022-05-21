3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $325,000

Showings begin 5/21. Gorgeous half-duplex home on Madison’s east side in a secluded neighborhood with beautiful mature trees, close to shopping and dining. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a full ensuite bath and walk-in closet. Sleek, easy-to-clean, designer finishes throughout. Extra unfinished space in the lower level grants you the opportunity to add finished square footage. Spend warm summer days enjoying the outdoors on your spacious balcony. Private 2-car, attached garage; dedicated laundry room; stainless appliances. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and style!