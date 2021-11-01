 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $320,000

Make Liberty Place your new home! Enjoy your large fenced in backyard and deck as you overlook greenspace and walking trails. Your own little oasis conveniently located in Madison just a short distance from multiple parks. Lots of natural light with room to add finished space in the basement that's stubbed for a bathroom and living area. This home checks the boxes and is ready for new owners to enjoy!

