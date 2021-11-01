Make Liberty Place your new home! Enjoy your large fenced in backyard and deck as you overlook greenspace and walking trails. Your own little oasis conveniently located in Madison just a short distance from multiple parks. Lots of natural light with room to add finished space in the basement that's stubbed for a bathroom and living area. This home checks the boxes and is ready for new owners to enjoy!
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $320,000
