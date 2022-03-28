 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $320,000

Great North Side home is move in ready & loaded w/ updates. This 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch features beautiful wood floors, large primary suite w/ dedicated bath & double closets, updated bathrooms, ample cabinet space in the kitchen along w/ an island leads to a large main level family rm w/ fireplace perfect for entertaining & walks out to the rear patio overlooking a large private fenced in yard perfect for gardening, pets, games, garden shed incld. The lower level is wide open & unfinished presenting a great opportunity to finish additional living space & add equity. New roof, furnace & main electrical panel in the last 6 months, updated windows & vinyl siding as well. Great location near schools, Cherokee Marsh, Warner Park, Mallards Games, Willy St Co-Op & numerous main travel routes

