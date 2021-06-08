3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $320,000

If you want a pedestrian friendly location with easy access to shopping, restaurants, downtown, UW look no further than this adorable 3BR ranch with lots of natural light. Gorgeous updated kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless appliances, vinyl plank flooring & lots of storage. Updated bath has faux tile surround, pedestal & eco flush toilet. Hardwood floors in living/bedrooms. Unfinished basement has lots of potential for more finish. Romp with Rover in your fenced in backyard or relax on the deck or next to your firepit. Exterior updated in 2006 (per seller) with easy care vinyl siding + new roof on house & roomy 1 car garage. 1 year UHP warranty incl for peace of mind. Hurry! Homes like this are hard to find in this price range & stellar location. View More