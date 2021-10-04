 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $317,000

Soaring ceilings and open floor plan describe this affordable ranch in Ridgewood! Living room overlooks expansive back yard, dinette patio doors lead to deck. The U-shaped kitchen includes a large pantry. Exposed lower level offers an office and media room wired for data & entertainment and more space available including a bath rough-in for expansion. Don't miss the gas fire pit in the back yard. Most main level rooms freshly painted, including ceilings! Close to shopping, restaurants, parks and clubs!

