3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $314,900

The wife of a Wisconsin lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of vaccine and mask mandates and who remains hospitalized with COVID-19-induced pneumonia is urging people to get vaccinated.
The annual ride, which snaked through Downtown on Saturday, is meant to promote body image positivity and alternatives to fossil fuels.
Steve Brown Apartments on Tuesday offered a proposal to the city to transform the four-story, 48-room boutique hotel at 1501 Monroe St. into 50 apartments and about 3,000 square feet of commercial space.
Athletic discipline procedure supplanted by Paul Chryst's decision to dismiss Badgers freshman accused of disorderly conduct
Loyal Crawford didn't get a chance to provide information about the fight with a teammate that led to his ousting before he was kicked off the UW roster by coach Paul Chryst, his lawyer said.
Mertz spent the offseason looking inward — not just at his play and what he could do differently as a quarterback — but at what was missing in 2020 and why the old way of pushing himself wasn’t effective.
Freshman running back Loyal Crawford was dismissed from the University of Wisconsin football team and freshman running back Antwan Roberts was suspended, according to a release from the school.
The dust-up is the latest source of tension in Dane County's Catholic community.
But cases and hospitalizations are more than twice as high among those without shots.
Amid a worker shortage, the Badgers are putting a focus on getting fans into Camp Randall in a timely manner for Saturday's first game of the season.
Supervisor Jeff Weigand, who was just elected to the board as a write-in candidate, wants the public and elected officials to debate the public health orders.