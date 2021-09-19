 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $314,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $314,900

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $314,900

Great location! Beautiful ranch home with a large dining area and two pantry closets. Many updates on the first floor include full bath, flooring and skylights. Living room, hallway and 1 bedroom have wood floors. Huge lower level gives space to rec room, full bath and office. Enjoy your time alone or with a gathering on the patio, gazebo or well-maintained fenced-in back yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics