3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $310,000

Fantastic townhome in Madison’s Grandview Commons North. Spacious 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhome. Bright living room leads into open kitchen with an oversized granite island that is perfect for entertaining. Eat-in kitchen area leads out to a private patio that would be great for enjoying a cup or coffee and a book. Upstairs hosts 3 bedrooms including a primary bedroom with tray ceiling and en-suite bath. The lower level is just waiting to be finished and is stubbed for a half bath. It would make a great space for a rec room, exercise space or even theater. Just 15 minutes from downtown, the location is just what you have been looking for!

