3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $310,000

Showings start Thursday January 13th. Builder states these homes are 70% more energy efficient than a typical used home! Main level has open floor plan. Entertain your family and friends in the kitchen that has a large kitchen island. Home has Lutron Smart Lights. Basement is stubbed to add an additional bathroom.

