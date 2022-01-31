 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $300,000

Revitalizing flair in this updated ranch that isn't like other Eastmorland Homes. Upon entry you'll feel the remarkable vibe of - open layout, sunshine all day coming in the backside, eat-in kitchen, cozy fireplace, custom light fixtures & switch plates. Recently Renovated Kitchen w/high end gas range & appliances, soft close & spice rack drawers, deep sink, wood flooring to match rest of home. NEW: Furnace, much of Bath, Lighting, Nest Thermostat, Paint thruout & 25x15 Patio. All Windows replaced '18 except on front elevation. H20 Htr '17. Covered front porch allows you to enjoy the quiet street (not a through street) w/2 parks right across it. Quick jaunt to the Lake, many conveniences, Olbrich Park & Gardens. Much potential in lower level w/cellar. Landscaping galore incl. fenced garden

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics