3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $300,000

Revitalizing flair in this updated ranch that isn't like other Eastmorland Homes. Upon entry you'll feel the remarkable vibe of - open layout, sunshine all day coming in the backside, eat-in kitchen, cozy fireplace, custom light fixtures & switch plates. Recently Renovated Kitchen w/high end gas range & appliances, soft close & spice rack drawers, deep sink, wood flooring to match rest of home. NEW: Furnace, much of Bath, Lighting, Nest Thermostat, Paint thruout & 25x15 Patio. All Windows replaced '18 except on front elevation. H20 Htr '17. Covered front porch allows you to enjoy the quiet street (not a through street) w/2 parks right across it. Quick jaunt to the Lake, many conveniences, Olbrich Park & Gardens. Much potential in lower level w/cellar. Landscaping galore incl. fenced garden