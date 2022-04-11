3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $300,000

Don't wait to check out this updated home in a great location! Just off of Monona Bay, you'll love the quiet neighborhood, large yard, and easy access to the Lake Loop and Capital Trail. It is biking & walking distance to nearly everything you'd need or want: Monona Terrace, the Capitol, Vilas Zoo, Olin Park, Goodman Pool, & numerous local restaurants & bars. Updates from 2015-2016 include: new flooring, kitchen countertops, newer stove and dishwasher, new windows, A/C, furnace, water heater, and newly updated bathroom. Don't miss this charming home!